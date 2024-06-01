Ex-Ballon d’Or winner Kaka predicts result of Real Madrid vs Dortmund Champions League final

Former Real Madrid midfielder has predicted his former side to beat Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at the Wembley in London on Saturday (June 1). Los Blancos are looking to win a record-extending 15th title.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have had a fabulous European campaign, going unbeaten in 12 games. After topping their group stage, they dumped out holders Manchester City on penalties in the quarterfinals.

Los Blancos then registered a 2-1 second-leg comeback home win over Bayern Munich in the semifinals to reach a record-extending 18th final. Meanwhile, BvB have had an impressive campaign of their own, beating PSG 1-0 home and away to reach their first final since 2013.

However, Kaka is expectedly rooting for his former side to triumph this weekend. In a picture tweeted by Madrid Xtra, the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner held aloft a poster where he ticked Los Blancos.

Madrid have had a wonderful campaign overall, losing just twice across competitions, both times to Atletico Madrid. Since the second of those losses - in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 - at the start of the year, Amcelotti's side are yet to endure defeat.

What happened the last time Real Madrid played Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid have a dominant head-to-head record against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. In 14 meetings, they have won six times and lost just thrice.

The last meeting between the two clubs in the competition happened in the group stage of the 2017-18 edition, with Los Blancos winning both home and away.

In their matchday 2 clash at Signal Iduna Park, Madrid ran out 3-1 winners. Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo (twice) were the scorers for Zinedine Zidane's side, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged the lone strike for the hosts.

On matchday six at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos prevailed again, winning 3-2. While Aubameyang scored both goals for BvB, Borja Mayoral, Ronaldo and Lucas Vasquez ensured victory for the La Liga giants.