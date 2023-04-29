Ex-Barcelona duo’s partners in awe as Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo thrills fans in black yoga outfit

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammates Victor Valdes and Cesc Fabregas' partners were stunned as Antonela Roccuzzo posted an image of her wearing a black yoga outfit. Roccuzzo posted the snap on Instagram in collaboration with lifestyle brand Alo.

Daniella Semann, the partner of Cesc Fabregas, left a comment with four emojis. Cardona, who is Victor Valdes' partner, also left an emoji as a comment on the post.

Here are the Instagram comments:

Former Barcelona stars' partners commented

While Antonela Roccuzzo stays relatively low-key on Instagram, she has collaborated with some major brands. She also boasts of around 35 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from her social media, Roccuzzo also has a degree in nutrition. Her current net worth is around $20 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, shared the pitch with Fabregas 123 times during his time at Barcelona. They even combined for 26 goals. Valdes, on the other hand, was a mainstay between the sticks for the Blaugrana. He shared the pitch 353 times with Messi.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo penned a heartfelt message after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Messi with his family after the World Cup win

Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina was the pinnacle of Lionel Messi's legendary career. The Paris Saint-Germain ace scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament in Qatar and was named the winner of the Golden Ball.

Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi's long-term partner, was understandably elated at the little magician's extraordinary achievement. She took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for the superstar footballer. Roccuzzo wrote:

"I don't even know how to start.. that greater pride we feel for you @leomessi. FINALLY YOU ARE THE WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years, you wanted to achieve this!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA."

While Messi has had a stellar career at the club level, winning every single trophy there was to be won, the World Cup eluded him for the longest time in his career. Messi finally had his crowning moment at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

Poll : 0 votes