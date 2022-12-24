Ex-Barcelona and Liverpool superstar Luis Suarez reaches verbal agreement to join new club in two-year deal: Reports

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is set to join Gremio as his deal with Nacional is set to expire in the January transfer window. Suarez left Atletico Madrid in the summer and returned to his boyhood club, Nacional, in a bid to keep himself fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay suffered a group-stage exit from the tournament in Qatar. Suarez is now set to play in Brazil for the club that finished second in Serie B last season.

The former Liverpool superstar has already reached a verbal agreement with Gremio, according to Daily Mail.

Suarez is often considered one of the best strikers of the modern generation. He has played for European heavyweights like Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid during his career.

He played 159 games for Ajax, scoring 111 goals and providing 59 assists. Suarez also had a stellar stint with Liverpool, scoring 82 goals and providing 46 assists in 133 games.

The spell with Barcelona was perhaps the highest point of his decorated career. With Lionel Messi and Neymar, Luis Suarez formed a deadly partnership up front for the Catalan club. He scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists in 283 games for Blaugranas.

Atletico Madrid is Luis Suarez's last European club. He made 83 appearances for La Rojiblancos, scoring 34 goals and providing six assists. He also won the La Liga title with Diego Simeone's team.

The Uruguayan has made 137 appearances for his international side, scoring 69 goals and providing 38 assists.

Luis Suarez is set to celebrate Christmas with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

Suarez and Lionel Messi - La Liga

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were not just partners in crime on the pitch; they are close allies off the field as well.

Suarez will now celebrate Christmas with his former teammate Lionel Messi in Rosario. The Argentine is still in high spirits after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Apart from Suarez and Messi, former Barcelona superstars Gerard Pique and Andres Iniesta will also be at Messi's house.

