Ex-Barcelona midfielder who worked for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr leaves club through Whatsapp message after fallout

Former Barcelona midfielder Goran Vucevic, who was working as a technical coordinator at Al-Nassr (the team Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for) has reportedly left the Saudi Pro League side with a WhatsApp message after a disagreement with CEO Guido Fienga.

According to NFC1WORLD, the former Croatian football player was responsible for the scouting work for the Saudi Pro League side, besides being the technical coordinator of the team. However, Goran Vucevic was only interested in working as a scout, as per reports.

As a result, Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga and Vucevic allegedly had a disagreement, which ended with the Croatian's resignation via a WhatsApp message as he refused to give in to the club's demands. The contents of the message has not been revealed.

Before joining Al-Nassr, Vucevic also worked with Barcelona as a scout from 2017 to 2021. In his playing days, Vucevic made five appearances for the senior team of Barcelona in the 1992-93 season.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo sends a special gift to former Real Madrid teammate's son

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo's son on Christmas with a special gift. The former Manchester United forward sent a signed Al-Nassr football shirt to the Brazilian defender's younger son, Liam Alves.

Liam Alves took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of him wearing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr shirt. The eight-year-old's post carried the caption:

"Thank you so much Cris. I love you. You are my idol @cristiano"

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo played alongside each other at Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2018. Making 332 appearances together, the pair scored a combined total of 33 goals, out of which 25 were scored by the Portuguese forward.

However, their partnership ended in 2018 when the Portuguese forward decided to join Juventus. After a brief stint in Turin, Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2022 and he's currently playing in the Saudi Pro League.

On the other side, Marcelo left the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in 2021 and joined Olympiacos for a single season before he went back to his boyhood club, Fluminense.