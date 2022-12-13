Ex-Barcelona president and Neymar cleared of corruption charges 2 months before testifying in court: Reports

According to Football Espana, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. have been exonerated of corruption charges against them. Brazilian firm DIS accused the duo of foul play regarding the ex-Santos star's move to the Catalan club.

DIS used to own 40% of image rights and copyrights for the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) No. 10. Neymar moved from Santos to the Catalan club in 2013.

However, his move was a subject of controversy. Rossel has been charged with corruption twice regarding the same. The initial charge came in 2014, resulting in Rosell's resignation from the presidential post of the Blaugranas.

He, along with Neymar, was charged with corruption yet again. They appeared in the courts in Barcelona over two months. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also appeared in court to give evidence. The duo, however, have now been declared free of the corruption case.

Ronaldo Nazario was heartbroken to see former Barcelona superstar Neymar and Brazil bow out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil suffered a heartbreaking exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a penalty shootout loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals. The PSG No. 10 scored a spectacular goal during the game. However, his effort went in vain.

Ronaldo Nazario, who represented clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid during his career, was heartbroken to see the Selecaos go out like that. The former No. 9 told Folha de S.Paulo (via Indian Express):

“That broke my heart in a way that I was also psychologically destroyed and I wanted to find some way I could help him. I understand the moment everyone is going through, especially Neymar.

"The burden is much greater on him. It’s normal to be depressed, sad, maybe even unwilling to play and not planning anything for the future. But this will pass. This disappointment, it will be temporary. He will come back with the same lust and the will as always."

Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002. Their drought elongated after an early exit from the 2022 edition of the tournament. Tite has also stepped down as Brazil coach after his side's exit.

