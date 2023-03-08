Former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic is contemplating a new career path as a gravel cyclist. Krkic was released by Japanese club Vissel Kobe in December. He has since launched a new £5,000 bicycle brand with his former teammate Andres Iniesta.

Krkic is now looking to take up gravel cycling as a full-time career for himself. Speaking to AS, he said:

"I think that when I enter this project it will be to stay and that I continue to be linked to cycling.tIt is a good way to combine sport and social activity. I could participate soon to be in some races. I'm going to prepare for it."

Krkic added:

"I have always liked the bike, even as a means of transportation, but for about five years I have loved gravel. Whenever I can, I go out to do my routes. Regarding soccer, it also serves as training, because as it has no physical impact it allows you to travel many kilometres without damaging the body."

The only correct answer is Bojan Krkic. But the hype was so great and the fall so radical that people forget or deny ever believing.

Bojan Krkic made 163 appearances for Barcelona during his career, scoring 41 goals and providing 19 assists.

Coming up through the ranks of La Masia, the Spaniard was often compared to Lionel Messi for his immense talent. Krkic has played for clubs like Ajax, AC Milan, and Stoke City as well.

Joao Laporta outlined Barcelona's interests in the summer transfer window

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently pointed out the areas that the Blaugrana will look to strengthen in the summer transfer window. A right-back, a central defender, a striker, and a midfielder are high on the club's list of priorities.

Laporta said (via AS):

“We must sign a right-back, while a CB will depend on the market possibilities. A striker surely yes, but it is likely that someone will have to leave. We have a great midfield and I don’t see the need to sign someone there.”





Man City priority target as new centre back is Josko Gvardiol.



Aymeric Laporte has concrete chances to leave Manchester City in the summer. Many clubs will keep tabs on conditions of the deal, also including Barcelona

Barca will return to action on March 11 as they take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames. The Catalan club currently have a nine-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid atop the La Liga table.

