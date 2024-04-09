Ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves planning on return to football after being released on bail following conviction for rape - Reports

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has now been released on bail and is reportedly looking to return to football. The former Brazil international was given a four-and-a-half-year sentence for rape earlier this year. However, he spent only four weeks behind bars, before paying an £850,000 bail sum.

A Spanish court declared Alves guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022 and mandated that he pay €150,000 to the victim. His bail terms currently include handing over his passports and a mandatory order to keep his distance from the victim at all times.

Dani Alves is looking to appeal the conviction in an effort to erase his criminal record. In the meantime, according to reports from El Pais (via Sport Bible), he is also looking to eventually return to football. Journalist Jesus Garcia Bueno has also claimed that Alves is not necessarily looking for a role on the pitch.

While the motions to appeal are underway, the victim's attorney Ester Garcia is not pleased with the court's decision to let the Barcelona legend go on bail. The attorney said (via Sport Bible):

"This sends the message that there is justice for the rich, and even if there is a conviction, if you pay bail there are no criminal consequences. This is a very dangerous message for society."

The prosecution and the victim's attorney are currently requesting a heavier punishment, longer than the four-and-a-half-year sentence Alves was handed. The former footballer is seeking an acquittal.

Alves played 247 games for Barcelona, where he took home six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies. Along with it, he had a noteworthy international career with Brazil, winning 126 caps for the South American giants.

Barcelona reinstate Dani Alves as club legend on website after backlash

After Alves was found guilty of sexual assault, Barcelona decided to pull him off of their list of legends on the team's official website.

However, fans were not pleased with the decision. This sparked media attention, leading many to condemn the club for it, as per Marca. The outcry was so great that Barca chose to add Alves back to the list of legends.

