Former Barcelona player Edgar le has been accused of sending his twin brother Edelini le to play for Dinamo Bucharest in a bizarre development, as per Football Espana.

Le, who made his Barcelona debut under Luis Enrique, is currently in Dinamo Bucharest's ranks. However, he has been accused of sending his twin brother to play, and the matter is now under investigation.

There has been no official confirmation on the investigation yet with the aforementioned report claiming a DNA test could soon be done. If Edgar is proven guilty, his team Dinamo Bucharest could lose eight points they earned while allegedly having Edelino in their side in five games.

According to independent football journalist Emanuel Rosu, the player can't speak in English and other teammates are sure that Edgar could speak the language. The player, either Edgar or Edelino, is said to be refusing to present his driver's licence before the club.

Edgar is a Guinea-Bissau international. He made one senior appearance for Barcelona and has also played for other European clubs like Feyenoord, Villarreal, FC Nantes, LOSC Lille, and more.

Edelino, meanwhile, came through Sporting CP's academy. His last club was Tluchovia.

Edgar le's career at Barcelona's youth teams

Edgard le was a highly regarded talent in Barcelona's youth system. He used to play as a full-back and after coming through Sporting CP's youth academies, he joined the Catalan giants.

He played 48 matches for Azulgrana's B team but failed to become a mainstay in the senior squad. He has since been a journeyman in European football, playing in various leagues.

Edgar officially joined Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest on February 18, 2024. However, whether it was Edgar himself or his brother Edelin, is now under scrutiny. Fair to say this could be an unprecedented incident in the eventful world of football. Further investigations on the case will be closely watched.