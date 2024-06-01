Ex-Barcelona star Gary Lineker explains why he’ll support Real Madrid for ‘first time ever’ ahead of UEFA Champions League final vs Borussia Dortmund 

Former Barcelona forward Gary Lineker has outlined the controversial reason he will be supporting Real Madrid for the first time in their upcoming UEFA Champions League final clash. Los Blancos is set to take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium later tonight (June 1).

Lineker plied his trade for Barcelona between 1986 and 1989, scoring 51 goals in 138 appearances across all competitions. The former England international helped the Blaugrana win two trophies, including the 1988-89 European Cup Winner's Cup.

Many fans would assume that Lineker would be supporting Borussia Dortmund ahead of their clash against Barcelona's sworn rivals Real Madrid in the UCL final, but this no longer appears to be the case.

The Athletic reported that Dortmund signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall. The latter are infamous for providing Israel with precision tank ammunition amid the war in Gaza. They also plan on producing 200,000 artillery shells per annum to increase weapons production due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine (via METRO).

This evidently didn't sit right with Lineker as he tweeted:

"First time I’ll be cheering for @realmadriden in a Champions League final."

Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke has defended their decision, stating:

"Security and defense are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones. Especially today, when we see every day how freedom must be defended in Europe. We should deal with this new normality."

Rheinmetall's logo is set to appear on Dortmund's licensed products and during press conferences ahead of their fixture against Real Madrid. But it reportedly will not be on the players' shirts.

Rio Ferdinand outlines why he wants Borussia Dortmund to win UCL final against Real Madrid

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand had conveyed why he's backing Borussia Dortmund to deny Real Madrid their 15th Champions League win later tonight.

Dortmund have surprised many fans, showing great promise in their run to the final, dispatching sides like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Atletico Madrid, and PSV. One player who has been integral in their success since January is Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, who made his return to the Bundesliga after being exiled by Ten Hag due to personal differences.

Ferdinand used Sancho's comeback story as his primary factor in supporting Dortmund, telling the Daily Mail (via METRO):

"I’d love Jadon to win it for that reason. I don’t really care about Dortmund, I don’t care who wins this, really, if I’m honest. But for someone like Jadon, it’d be great for young people to see people that can go through a little bit of downturn in confidence."

He added:

"Have to change environment, club, etc, be vilified at times, be on the receiving end of bit criticism, but then come out the other end and produce some performances. Get to a place where actually, I can be successful over here now. And it just shows that if you’ve got that resilience and that character and that support, then anything is possible."

"But listen, he’s playing against Real Madrid. It will be very difficult."

Despite hoping for a Dortmund win, Ferdinand did predict Real Madrid to win the final with a scoreline of 2-0.