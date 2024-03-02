Ex-Barcelona star includes Liverpool man among Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while building perfect footballer

Former Barcelona defender Martin Caceres has picked Liverpool's Darwin Nunez alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while building his perfect footballer.

Caceres was asked by Goal.com on their TikTok account to name three players for three traits to build his perfect footballer. He picked Lionel Messi's left foot and Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot. When asked to pick a player for speed, the Uruguayan defender picked his compatriot Darwin Nunez.

While Messi and Ronaldo are the obvious picks for the first two traits, Nunez could arguably be considered a surprise pick. However, the Uruguayan striker's speed and ability have been on full display during his time with Liverpool and his national side.

Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica for a reported fee of €100 million in the summer of 2022. While his finishing has been questionable, the 24-year-old has scored 28 goals and provided 15 assists in 79 games for them.

Caceres, meanwhile, has shared the pitch seven times with Nunez for Uruguay across competitions. They have won three, drawn two and lost two of those encounters.

Barcelona star above Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in last decade's top scorers list in Europe

As per Transfermarkt (via Goal), Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has outscored both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the last decade in Europe.

The Polish striker joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and scored 344 goals in 375 games for them. He then moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2022. Lewandowski has scored a whopping 407 goals in 478 games over the last decade.

Lionel Messi, who is second on the list, is 30 goals behind the Pole, having scored 377 goals in 458 games in Europe's top five leagues. He scored for Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami last summer.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list with 350 goals in 406 games in Europe's top five leagues. He scored for the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United before leaving Europe in November 2022 and joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe completed the top five respectively. The former scored 309 goals in 453 games for Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich while Mbappe scored 271 goals in 352 games for AS Monaco and PSG.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here