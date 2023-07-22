Ex-Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti’s unveiling press conference at Lille hilariously interrupted by dog

As former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was unveiled as a LOSC Lille player, a dog interrupted the Frenchman's press conference. The defender recently completed a move to the Ligue 1 club after a spell with Serie A side Lecce on loan.

While the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was having his presentation ceremony, a dog sat quietly beside the player, and it made for a hilarious moment.

Umtiti joined the Catalan club in 2016 after a great spell with Olympique Lyon. He was one of the top young defenders in world football at that point in time.

Further, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France elevated the player's profile. However, with time, the defender lost his form and became an outcast at Barcelona.

He has finally left the club and joined Ligue 1 side Lille. The 29-year-old will look to rejuvenate himself in Ligue 1.

Former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti explained why he didn't rejoin Olympique Lyon

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Before his move to Barcelona, Samuel Umtiti was a key player for Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon, as the defender made 170 appearances across competitions for the French club. When he looked set for a Ligue 1 return, many thought the player would re-join Lyon.

That, however, won't be the case, and the 29-year-old explained his decision, telling (via French Football Weekly):

“I prefer to be honest. I left France belonging to a club which is Lyon. I was formed there and my heart is part of this townhe first recalled. Coming back to France, logically, I was thinking of Lyon, I’ll be honest."

He added:

"In the end, I chose to go to a club that wanted me, that had the same principles and values as me, where I found myself as a man and as a football player. I signed here, for Losc. Lyon, I don’t want to talk about it. I came here, I want us to talk about Lille. Lyon is not the subject today, nor tomorrow."

Despite his recent troubled form, the Frenchman, in his heydey, was a reliable player for Barca and was very highly touted in his position. Whether the move back to France can help the 29-year-old regain his old form remains to be seen.