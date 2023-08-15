Ex-Chelsea and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's wife Alysha shares adorable family snap on son Curtys' 12th birthday

Ex-Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's wife Alysha Behague shared pictures on Instagram of the couple celebrating their son Curtys' birthday. The duo can be spotted along with their two sons, Curtys and Pierre, aged 12 and seven, respectively.

The family also enjoyed the youngest member, Pierre's birthday earlier this month. The 36-year-old influencer posted pictures of her son posing with his Fortnite-themed birthday cake.

Behague and Aubameyang met 10 years ago and have been together since. The former is a model and social media influencer who boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram. Reports state that she was born in France, but her family moved to Senegal, where she was brought up (via Soccer Souls). However, she still holds a French passport.

Behague often posts images of her sons and her husband on Instagram. Most recently, she shared snaps of Aubameyang posing in his new club's attire. The former Arsenal striker recently completed a move to Marseille following a disappointing stint with Chelsea in the Premier League.

He scored three goals and provided one assist from 21 appearances across all competitions for the Blues. The 34-year-old striker will be looking for a change in fortune as he makes his return to French football.

"it could end up being a mistake"- Pundit had expressed concern over Chelsea signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (via Getty Images)

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan expressed his concerns over Chelsea signing former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2022. Blues manager at the time, Thomas Tuchel, was looking for reinforcement in the central striker position.

Following a successful spell with Barcelona, the west London outfit paid a reported fee of €12 million for the Gabon international. Addressing the move, Whelan said (via Football Insider):

"It’s a risk, a short-term solution. All it takes is one injury, and you’re back to square one. He’s not 23 anymore – he’s 33, so you’re prone to more injuries. The Premier League is much more demanding than La Liga now – so it could end up being a mistake.”

Aubemayang failed to replicate his form at Stamford Bridge after scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances with Barcelona. He scored just three goals after spending the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign with the Blues.