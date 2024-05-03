Ex-Chelsea defender names Cristiano Ronaldo as toughest opponent he has ever faced

Former Chelsea star Ola Aina has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his toughest opponent in a chat with the Nottingham Forest media team. The Nigerian international has enjoyed an impressive debut season at City Ground and has quickly become a fan favorite at the club.

Aina came through the ranks as part of a talented Chelsea academy group that dominated youth football in England and Europe. He was a part of the squad that won the Premier League in 2016-17, but he left the club to join Torino, initially on loan, in 2018.

The 27-year-old moved to Nottingham Forest last summer and has gone on to appear 20 times in the Premier League this season.

He was recently asked questions by fans, one of which was to reveal the toughest opponent of his career. Ola Aina named Cristiano Ronaldo as the one, having been a rival to the Portuguese great in the past. Their paths crossed in Italy when Ronaldo was on the books of Juventus and Aina was on the books of Torino, their city rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ola Aina faced off four times in Italy, with the Portuguese forward scoring three goals. Their paths did not cross in England despite both of them moving to the Premier League from Italy.

Aina has scored one goal and provided an assist in the Premier League for Forest, and has been a consistent performer for the side. He is playing a key role in the side's bid to avoid relegation to the second division this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends Al-Nassr to King Cup of Champions final

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help his side defeat Al-Khaleej in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions on May 1. The 39-year-old has sent his team into the final of the competition, their last remaining hope of silverware this season.

Ronaldo scored twice in the game and turned down an opportunity to score a hat-trick as he asked Sadio Mane to take a penalty. The Knights of Najd made light work of their opposition, defeating them for a second successive game in a different competition.

Al-Nassr will face rivals Al-Hilal in the final of the competition, as they look to avoid ending the season without any silverware. They lost to the same team in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup last month, and will be keen to avoid defeat in this game.