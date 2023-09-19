Ex-Chelsea defender names only player who is as big as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea defender Terry Phelan named Kylian Mbappe as the only player who is as big as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the moment.

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 is set to kick off today. Neither Ronaldo nor Messi are part of this season's competition, as they have already left European football. Ronaldo is now plying his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and Messi plays for MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Hence, fans are eagerly anticipating to see which player can carry on the two superstars' legacy in the competition. Phelan thinks Mbappe is the only player at the moment who can carry the baton for the next generation.

Speaking on the matter, the ex-Chelsea and Manchester City defender said (quotes as per Hindustan Times):

"There are wonderful players, probably not as big as Messi or Ronaldo. Only Mbappe is at that level. If you look around, there are still some quality players."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two outstanding players in world football in recent times. They have broken countless records in the beautiful game. However, both superstars are in the twilight of their respective careers, as Ronaldo is now 38 and Messi is 36.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the two players who have been tipped to emulate Ronaldo and Messi. Both Manchester City and PSG attackers are coveted among top European teams. The onus is upon the duo to continue entertaining fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's first salaries have come to light

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the finest footballers in the history of the sport. With their performances, apart from popularity, they have also made a fortune for themselves through salaries from their clubs.

The duo's first salaries, however, were not what they are used to earning at the moment. Ronaldo, the world's highest-paid footballer (£171 million per year from Al-Nassr), earned £860K per year after signing his first pro contract with Sporting CP.

Messi, on the other hand, earned £6,000 per year during his days as a youth player for Barcelona. The Argentine forward earned £2.6 million per year after signing his first professional contract with La Blaugrana (numbers as per SPORTBible).

Cristiano Ronaldo has a career earning of £1.24 billion, according to National Business. His net worth is understood to be £500 million (after tax), excluding on-field earnings. According to Celebrity Networth, Lionel Messi has a total net worth of £600 million.