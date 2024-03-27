Ex-Chelsea star closing in on move to join Lionel Messi in the MLS in the summer - Reports

Former Chelsea man Olivier Giroud is nearing an agreement to join the likes of Lionel Messi, ditching Europe for the MLS. Los Angeles FC are close to completing a move for the experienced Frenchman to join them after Euro 2024.

A late bloomer of sorts, Giroud has earned a respectable place among the finest strikers in Europe over the past decade or so. The Frenchman has starred in the French top-flight with Montpellier, Arsenal and Chelsea in England, and AC Milan in Italy.

An AC Milan player since 2021, Olivier Giroud has enjoyed a fruitful spell at the San Siro, helping the club lift the Scudetto in his debut season. His deal with the club was for three years, which is set to expire in June at the end of the 2023-24 season.

MLS side LAFC signed his former international teammate Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season, and want to add Giroud to their squad. The 37-year-old striker is expected to sign a contract and join the club for free after Euro 2024, according to The Athletic.

LAFC will hope to have Olivier Giroud on their books by the time the MLS transfer window opens on July 18, four days after the conclusion of the Euros. The striker is expected to sign a deal running through the 2025 MLS season, and LAFC are primed to finalise talks with him.

Lionel Messi joined the lengthy list of European football stars to move to the MLS when he left PSG for Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. By joining LAFC, Giroud will be toeing this path, and could lock horns with Messi in the league.

Lionel Messi's absence felt as Argentina defeat Costa Rica in Los Angeles

Lionel Messi's absence was evident for La Albiceleste as they came from behind to defeat Costa Rica 3-1 in their friendly meeting. Ruled out with a hamstring injury, Messi was absent as his country took on Costa Rica at the Los Angeles Coliseum in their friendly.

The world champions looked a bit off-colour without their talisman as Manfred Ugalde opened the scoring for Costa Rica. The No.1 ranked team, however, showed their mettle with a strong response, scoring through Angel Di Maria, Alexis Mac Allister, and Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina looked far from the fluid best without Lionel Messi despite winning both friendlies this month. With the Copa America set to take place in the USA in the summer, Lionel Scaloni will be hopeful of his captain being fit and available.