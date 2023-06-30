Ex-England international rejects move to join Khaleej FC in Saudi Pro League: Reports

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has reportedly turned down a lucrative opportunity to join Saudi Pro League club Khaleej FC, as per talkSPORT. The 36-year-old striker, who has entered the final year of his contract with Leicester City, is yet to discuss his future following the club's relegation to the Championship.

According to the report, Vardy rejected the move to the Saudi Pro League due to concerns about its suitability for his family. The Leicester City legend has been with the club for 11 years, playing a pivotal role in their historic Premier League title triumph in 2016.

Despite Vardy's contributions, which include 136 top-flight goals for the Foxes, his performances were limited last season, with just six goals in 42 appearances. The Foxes have already lost key players in Youri Tielemans and James Maddison this summer. However, Vardy's leadership and experience could be crucial in helping the team regain their place in the Premier League.

Manager Enzo Maresca is expected to bring about significant changes at the club, with players like Harry Winks, Zack Steffen, Conor Coady, and Joel Piroe being linked with moves to the East Midlands.

Vardy's rejection of the move to Saudi Arabia adds further uncertainty to his future at Leicester City. Fans eagerly await updates regarding his discussions with the new manager and whether he will remain an integral part of the team's bid for promotion back to the top flight.

Saudi Pro League clubs have been aggressive in their approach to signing talented and experienced players from Europe ever since the historic arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2022. Following in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, many big players have joined the Middle Eastern league, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves, amongst others.

Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League; agreement reached on contract until 2026

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has become the latest footballer to join the big-spending Saudi Pro League, as he recently agreed to a deal with Al-Ahli. According to journalist Carol Radull, the Brazilian forward has reached personal terms on a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2026.

Firmino, aged 31, leaves behind an impressive record at Liverpool, having scored 111 goals and provided 39 assists in 362 appearances since his arrival in 2015. Firmino played a pivotal role in Liverpool's success at Anfield, including winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

By securing the services of Firmino, Al-Ahli demonstrates its commitment to strengthening the squad with high-profile signings. The Saudi Pro League has recently seen a flurry of notable acquisitions, with several top players opting for lucrative moves to clubs in the Middle East.

