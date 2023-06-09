Ex-Inter Miami coach Phil Neville lands new job just two days after being sacked by MLS club

Former Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has found a new job two days after being sacked by the MLS club. The former Manchester United and Everton player will join the Canadian national team's coaching staff.

John Herdman is the current head coach of the Canada national team. Neville will join the team now. A statement from Canada's football association read (via Mirror):

"Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers. They’ll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades."

Neville was in charge of Inter Miami for 90 matches. He won only 36 games, drew 11, and lost 43 of those games.

The Miami-based team is currently at the bottom of the MLS table. Their standing enraged fans, and Neville's son Harvey was even booed by fans as he made a substitute appearance in a recent game.

Luis Suarez dismissed claims that he would be joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's time in European football came to an end. He recently played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. While the Argentine was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, Messi will now be joining MLS club Inter Miami.

Reports percolated that Messi's former teammate Luis Suarez would also be joining the Argentine at the David Beckham co-owned club. The Uruguayan, though, rubbished those claims.

The ex-Liverpool superstar claimed that he has a contract with Brazilian club Gremio until 2024. Hence, it's impossible for him to join Messi at the MLS club.

Suarez told El Observador:

“This is false, it is impossible. I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024.”

Apart from Suarez, Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also been linked with a move to the Miami club (according to 90min).

Both players will become free agents at the end of the season and have already announced their decision to bid goodbye to Barcelona.

