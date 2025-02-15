Ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez explains why a potential move to Real Madrid could progress Trent Alexander-Arnold's game even further

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez believes a move to Real Madrid would be ideal for Trent Alexander-Arnold. He said that the Englishman will develop further and thrive under pressure at Santiago Bernabeu.

Benitez said on Sky Sports that Trent was an 'offensive defender' and would fit in well at Real Madrid as they are an attacking team. He believes that the right-back will get more opportunities to create chances and said:

"He's an offensive defender and he's playing as a midfielder sometimes. Real Madrid is an attacking team, the best team in Spain and they will be the best team because they have the potential. For an offensive defender and in an offensive team, you have more chances to make assists and create situations in attack - they will be good for him as a player.

"He's doing that at Liverpool, but with Real Madrid you can guarantee he will do that for years. As a Liverpool fan, you would say him staying is much better because he gives us something special. But if he goes, and as a Real Madrid kid all my life, that will also be good for Real Madrid and for him."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new deal at Liverpool despite being in the final months of his contract at the club. Real Madrid tried to sign him in the January window but the Reds blocked the move.

Former Real Madrid manager speaks on Liverpool contract situation for star trio

Former Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez also spoke about the contract situation of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, saying that Liverpool needed to work things out. He believes that the club might already be working behind the scenes to replace all three players and said (via ECHO):

"It will not be easy to keep the three players, that is very clear. The three are very important players but, if the club is working on replacements, if the club is making the right approach to them, they will sort it out.

"I don't know if the three of them [will stay], I don't think so. If they can't, then I'm sure they will have a new option and the new player will come and will be another kind of player with energy and give something different."

Arne Slot's side are on top of the Premier League table and also finished as toppers in the UEFA Champions League in the league phase. They've also reached the EFL Cup final where they'll face Newcastle United.

