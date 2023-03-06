Ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique takes brutal dig at Manchester United's summer signing Lisandro Martinez

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique poked fun at Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez after the Red Devils were hammered 7-0 at Anfield. Martinez had a nightmarish performance.

He played a questionable role in Cody Gakpo's opener (43') as the Argentine blocked David De Gea's view. Then, he was toyed by Mohamed Salah for the hosts' third, also scored by Gakpo (50').

Jose Enrique, who represented Liverpool during his career, took a dig at Martinez's moniker, 'The Butcher'. He posted a photo of the central defender in a chef's dress.

Paul Scholes also slammed Martinez for his rookie errors. The legendary midfielder said (via Mirror):

"You see David’s reaction there towards Martinez. He doesn’t quite have a go at him, but I think he should do....... He needs to trust his goalkeeper. This is a top goalkeeper we’re talking about, do not get in his way. If anybody gets in the goalkeeper’s way, it’s criminal."

The Reds are now fifth in the league after their win. They have amassed 42 points from 25 matches. Manchester United remain third, scoring 49 points in 25 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Andy Robertson's performance against Manchester United

Liverpool's Andy Robertson had a great game against Manchester United. The left-back bagged an assist and was a solid presence throughout.

Speaking about the Scottish star's performance, Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"Good! Look, that’s a top situation. I think everybody saw how good Kostas is in the last game. He had a real impact and set up a super goal. But Robbo is Robbo and he had now 90 minutes’ break and I thought he benefited from that today. It was a top performance, like really a flying Scotsman performance!"

Samuel @SamueILFC Andy Robertson appreciation tweet. Might not get the headlines but he was our best player 1st half and kept Anthony in his back pocket. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Andy Robertson appreciation tweet. Might not get the headlines but he was our best player 1st half and kept Anthony in his back pocket. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/fqplNR5Dsu

Since his 2017 arrival, Robertson has bagged 61 assists for the Anfield club. He has been in his element yet again this season, picking up nine assists in 30 matches so far.

