Ex-Liverpool manager Roy Evans' daughter wins huge 350/1 bet after 7-0 Manchester United thrashing 

Stacey Evans, the daughter of former Liverpool manager Roy Evans, pocketed a whopping £1727 from £15 worth of bets during the Reds' win over Manchester United. She predicted a 6-0 scoreline in the match while the odds were at 350/1 and cashed out right before the seventh goal was scored.

Liverpool were in seventh heaven on Sunday night after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez scored braces, with Roberto Firmino bagging a seventh to seal the stunning win.

Stacey Evans @staceyevo What a win! GET IN RED MEN!!!! And When you cash out at all the right times 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 What a win! GET IN RED MEN!!!! And When you cash out at all the right times 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 https://t.co/L4WzYQuh1J

Stacey made the most of the goals and kept betting in the middle of the match. She first placed a bet on the scoreline to be 4-0 and cashed out as soon as the goal was scored.

The former Liverpool manager's daughter wanted more and placed another bet on the match ending 5-0 and cashed out at £280. However, she was not done and bagged £1350 from the next bet for the scoreline to be 6-0 at the end of the match.

She took home a total of £1727 from the three bets, making it a better night than it already was, thanks to her team Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp delighted with Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called it a freak result after his side defeated Manchester United 7-0. He claimed that it was a top performance from his players and it was their best in a long time.

He told the club's website:

"Freak result, top performance. A really top performance from the start, I thought the way we started the game was really special, the best for a long, long, long, long, long, long time. We were there, we were aggressive but we played football. We were calm in the right moments, super-lively, super-active in other moments [and] after 25 minutes it opened up a bit."

Klopp added:

"United came a bit better into the game but the late goal before half-time was a sensational goal: what Robbo is doing there, cutting inside and is then really calm – what we were actually asking for, that in these moments we have to give ourselves time to get into the right position – and then Cody realised it early enough that Robbo wants to pass the ball there and a super finish."

The German continued:

"Second half starts, I don't think the second half could start better with the two goals we forced there pretty much and from that moment on the boys were flying. Then it was really difficult to play against us and how I said, the performance is important, three points is even more important, and the result is just the result."

Liverpool face Bournemouth this week in the Premier League before traveling to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

