Ex-Liverpool player Didi Hamann found a way to slam Cristiano Ronaldo after France's 2-0 win over Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, 14 December.

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani scored for Les Bleus to book Didier Deschamps' side's ticket for the final of the World Cup. Moroccans were left in despair. However, they didn't forget to acknowledge the fans who showed tremendous support for them during the game.

Fifty-five thousand out of the 69,000 attendees supported Walid Regragui's side during the game.

Hamann praised the Moroccans for their attitude and went on a tirade against Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal were defeated by the Atlas Lions in the last eight of the tournament.

Ronaldo was the first player down the tunnel after the game. The Portuguese superstar left the field with teary eyes. However, that attitude didn't sit well with Hamann.

He said after France vs. Morocco (via JOE):

"You talk about these superstars, top earners, top players, and one of the greatest players, who left the scene about a week ago, in Ronaldo. He couldn't even congratulate them, after the game.

"Morocco won that game, they did something historic, and he didn't even have the dignity to congratulate them for what they had achieved. And now you watch them, and how they shake hands with the French, and the dignity and graciousness they show in defeat. Brilliant."

RTÉ Soccer @RTEsoccer 2-0

"I think they, in a way, brought the human side back to this World Cup..." - Didi Hamann pays tribute to Morocco after their defeat to France

Watch the final live on #FIFAWorldCup FT2-0"I think they, in a way, brought the human side back to this World Cup..." - Didi Hamann pays tribute to Morocco after their defeat to France #FRAMAR Watch the final live on @RTE2 @RTEplayer this Sunday #RTEsoccer FT 🇫🇷 2-0 🇲🇦"I think they, in a way, brought the human side back to this World Cup..." - Didi Hamann pays tribute to Morocco after their defeat to France #FRAMAR 📺Watch the final live on @RTE2 & @RTEplayer this Sunday #RTEsoccer #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/lOq1MlBYaF

Ronaldo is currently working on securing his next club after the termination of his Manchester United contract via mutual agreement. He was seen training at Real Madrid's facilities.

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Morocco vs. Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo.

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has previously played for Manchester United, said the true story behind Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the Red Devils will never come out. The Swedish legend said (via India Today):

“His exiting United, I think when things happen, we will never know the true story. They say what they want to say, he says what he needs to say to protect himself, then you have the coach that says these things to protect himself. Then the club says things - not like me.

"I will tell you how it really happened. But we are all different. Everybody is careful about their image. For me the perfect image is being yourself. The true story we will not know my friend."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



As revealed by Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitchAs revealed by @relevo @hugocerezo , Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch 🚨⚪️ #RonaldoAs revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. https://t.co/mrbFneIPkt

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 3888 votes