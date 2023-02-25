Ex-Liverpool star Divock Origi announces new career twist to pursue his ‘passion’

Former Liverpool star Divock Origi has announced a new clothing brand by the name of O-Cncpts as he pursues what he has described in the past as his 'passion'.

The official Instagram account of the brand, @origiconcepts, currently boasts 2300 followers and displays two outfits designed by the Belgium international himself. Speaking about his love for fashion in 2018, Origi told Soccer Bible (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"I think it’s always been in me, even when I was very young I always used to combine my clothes, and I would always get compliments about my outfits. Every time I was given some money to go and buy some clothes I would always be very creative.

I’d go into the stores and try and match my clothes. I’ve always tried to make outfits that bit more special and unique. I think it’s my way of expressing myself because I’m not a big talker, I’m not really expressive in that way, but I am in the way that I dress.

"Honestly I have a big, big passion for it. I just love everything about it, I love the way people can put their ideas and their vibes through their clothes. I love fashion from all over the world, from Japan, to London, to Italy."

Origi ended his eight-year association with Liverpool when he moved to AC Milan on a free transfer last summer. He is fondly remembered by the club's fans for his heroic contribution to winning several trophies under manager Jurgen Klopp.

He was notably crucial in their bid to win the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League title. Origi scored a brace in the second leg of the semi-final against Barcelona to inspire a 4-3 aggregate win and scored in the 2-0 win in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi already labeled a flop at AC Milan

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been labeled a 'flop' by Italian outlet Calciomercato even before the end of his first full season at AC Milan.

The Belgian was reportedly signed to be a regular starter at the club. However, that hasn't been the case, with 15 of Origi's 21 appearances across competitions this campaign coming from the bench.

He has managed to score just twice during that time. His latest outing came against Monza in Serie A, where his team won 1-0 away from home.

The former LOSC Lille Metropole striker provided nothing up front and was substituted in the 64th minute. It remains to be seen what the future will hold for him under manager Stefano Piolo.

The 27-year-old's contract at the San Siro doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

