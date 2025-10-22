Ex-Liverpool star hails Harry Maguire with comment on Fabrizio Romano's post praising the Manchester United star's resurgence

Former Liverpool star Dejan Lovren shared his appreciation for Fabrizio Romano's post on Manchester United star Harry Maguire. The England international most recently scored the Red Devils' late winner against Liverpool on Sunday, October 19.The moment came amid a time when Maguire has found it hard to find a regular place in the starting XI. Such has been the case for the past few seasons following his whopping €87 million move from Leicester City to Old Trafford in 2019.Lavishing praise on Maguire for his resolve and attitude, Romano wrote on Instagram:&quot;Harry Maguire deserves a special post, in my opinion. Might sound as a different one… but I believe it’s worth it, for football fans and not only.Just few days after his late goal at Anfield, becoming Man United’s unexpected hero (once again…), Harry’s story from these years keeps going round in my mind.&quot;He continued:&quot;It’s too easy now to forget what happened, what he’s had to go through for years and years since he joined Manchester United for that huge transfer fee in 2019. But players don’t control the transfer fee… that’s just about the clubs. They’re not robots. They usually try their best to perform, and sometimes it doesn’t work.&quot;&quot;Harry never complained. Never overreacted. Never commented or hit back to anyone. Hard work. Keep going. Never giving up. Follow your dream to be Man United player at best level possible. No more captain’s armband? Also no problem. Stay focused. Help your teammates. Play at your best and give 100% in every game or training session.&quot;Reacting to this post, Ex-Liverpool man Lovren wrote:&quot;Harry deserves it 100%&quot;&quot;Not many players would ever come back after what he went through. As a LFC supporter well done Harry!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaguire has played a total of 254 matches across competitions for Manchester United, bagging 17 goals and nine assists.Fabrizio Romano provides Harry Maguire future update after Liverpool v Manchester UnitedHarry MaguireHarry Maguire has become a topic of discussion following his heroics against Liverpool on Sunday. His future at the club remains uncertain, with his deal expiring in seven months.However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano clarified that the central defender is still open to staying with the Red Devils while speaking on his YouTube channel (via CaughtOffSide).If Maguire is to stay, he will have to compete with the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez among other defeners for regular minutes for Manchester United.