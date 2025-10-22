  • home icon
  • Ex-Liverpool star hails Harry Maguire with comment on Fabrizio Romano's post praising the Manchester United star's resurgence

Ex-Liverpool star hails Harry Maguire with comment on Fabrizio Romano's post praising the Manchester United star's resurgence

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Oct 22, 2025 16:36 GMT
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Source: Getty
Manchester United star Harry Maguire

Former Liverpool star Dejan Lovren shared his appreciation for Fabrizio Romano's post on Manchester United star Harry Maguire. The England international most recently scored the Red Devils' late winner against Liverpool on Sunday, October 19.

The moment came amid a time when Maguire has found it hard to find a regular place in the starting XI. Such has been the case for the past few seasons following his whopping €87 million move from Leicester City to Old Trafford in 2019.

Lavishing praise on Maguire for his resolve and attitude, Romano wrote on Instagram:

"Harry Maguire deserves a special post, in my opinion. Might sound as a different one… but I believe it’s worth it, for football fans and not only.
Just few days after his late goal at Anfield, becoming Man United’s unexpected hero (once again…), Harry’s story from these years keeps going round in my mind."

He continued:

"It’s too easy now to forget what happened, what he’s had to go through for years and years since he joined Manchester United for that huge transfer fee in 2019. But players don’t control the transfer fee… that’s just about the clubs. They’re not robots. They usually try their best to perform, and sometimes it doesn’t work."
"Harry never complained. Never overreacted. Never commented or hit back to anyone. Hard work. Keep going. Never giving up. Follow your dream to be Man United player at best level possible. No more captain’s armband? Also no problem. Stay focused. Help your teammates. Play at your best and give 100% in every game or training session."
Reacting to this post, Ex-Liverpool man Lovren wrote:

"Harry deserves it 100%"
"Not many players would ever come back after what he went through. As a LFC supporter well done Harry!!"
Maguire has played a total of 254 matches across competitions for Manchester United, bagging 17 goals and nine assists.

Fabrizio Romano provides Harry Maguire future update after Liverpool v Manchester United

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has become a topic of discussion following his heroics against Liverpool on Sunday. His future at the club remains uncertain, with his deal expiring in seven months.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano clarified that the central defender is still open to staying with the Red Devils while speaking on his YouTube channel (via CaughtOffSide).

If Maguire is to stay, he will have to compete with the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez among other defeners for regular minutes for Manchester United.

Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.

A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.

Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.

When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

