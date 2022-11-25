Ex-Liverpool star Jose Enrique predicts who will win Golden Glove, Golden Ball and Best Young Player awards at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique predicted the Golden Glove, Golden Ball, and Best Young Player award winners at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Enrique posted an image on his Instagram account where he chose who he believes will win each respective award.

The Spaniard predicts France striker Kylian Mbappe will claim the Golden Ball, which is presented to the best player at the tournament.

Mbappe, 23, has already impressed for Les Bleus, scoring in their 4-1 victory over Australia on Tuesday, 22 November.

He took his FIFA World Cup tally to five goals and two assists in eight appearances and is expected to be instrumental for France's hopes at successfully retaining their crown.

Meanwhile, Enrique selected Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the winner of the Golden Glove.

The award is given to the shot-stopper who impresses most at the international competition in Qatar.

Alisson, 30, was in goal for Brazil in their 2-0 victory over Serbia in their opener on Thursday, 24 November.

He kept a clean sheet and made 11 recoveries but didn't have to make a save as Selecao romped to victory.

Finally, Enrique predicted that Barcelona's Spanish teenage midfielder Gavi would win the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Gavi, 18, made a scintillating start to his campaign, scoring in Spain's 7-0 mauling of Costa Rica on 24 November.

He headed into the tournament after winning the 2022 Kopa Trophy and is in red-hot form.

IR Iran pull off a stunning last-gasp victory over Wales in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Iran jump for joy

Iran grabbed their first victory of the FIFA World Cup with a dramatic win over Wales on Friday, 25 November.

The game was heading into the dying embers when it sparked into life.

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennesey was sent off for colliding into Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi in the 86th minute.

The amount of time being added on by referees during this FIFA World Cup has been an intriguing occurrence.

This time 11 minutes were added on as Iran pushed for a winner late on.

Their dominance and the extra man paid off when defender Rouzbeh Chesmi struck a delightful effort in the 90+8th minute.

He sent a wicked strike past the outstretched Wales shot-stopper Danny Ward to send the Iranians on their way to a vital win.

It was the first goal scored outside the box of the tournament so far.

Iran then added to their lead in the 90+11th minute when Taremi found Razim Rezaeian, who lifted the ball over Ward.

It finished 2-0 for Iran, who now have a qualification to the last 16 in their sights, sitting second after their 6-2 defeat to England in their opener.

The Three Lions face the USA later on in the day.

