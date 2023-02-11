Ex-Liverpool star Loris Karius’ football presenter girlfriend flaunts new hairstyle in sparkling red dress

Diletta Leotta, girlfriend of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, flaunted a new hairstyle while wearing a stunning red dress. Leotta works as a TV presenter and has been dating the former Reds star since October.

The goalkeeper, meanwhile, is currently a Newcastle United player. He is yet to make an appearance for the Magpies as Nick Pope has been brilliant between the sticks for Eddie Howe's team.

The German most recently played for Bundesliga side Union Berlin and was the team's back-up goalkeeper.

Karius came into prominence with notable performances for Liverpool. However, his disasterclass against Real Madrid in the final of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League turned out to be the turning point of his career.

He became the fifth-choice goalkeeper under Jurgen Klopp and has since played for clubs like Besiktas and Union Berlin.

When Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Loris Karius falling in the pecking order

Chester FC v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly: Karius

While Loris Karius was Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper for a brief period, his fall from grace was rapid. Alisson's arrival didn't help his case. The German soon found himself to be the fifth-choice custodian at the club.

Speaking about the player, Klopp told the media last year (via the Reds' official website):

"Yeah, definitely. So, there are different things. One is Loris Karius the player, who is doing absolutely nothing wrong, who is in a really good shape, who is training very hard. He is committed, the goalie coaches are fully committed, that’s clear. But before the season we made a decision.

"Obviously it was in the club’s interest as well that Loris finds a new club, stuff like this. That didn’t happen, so fine. We made a decision: he’ll be treated completely normally absolutely but we have the goalies. As long as we don’t have a massive situation here, our No.1 is Ali, our No.2 is Caoimh, No.3 is Adrian, No.4 is Marcelo and then there’s already four goalkeepers."

He further added:

"We were never in a situation where we had to use the fifth one. It has nothing to do with the quality, we made the decision and the boys do really well obviously. I think everybody is impressed by the development of Caoimhin Kelleher, who is ready for pretty much everything. We all know about the quality of Adrian and the impact he has on training and the dressing room and stuff like this and would always be ready to go.

"And Marcelo is an incredible talent, an absolutely incredible talent, the next one in line. That’s it. But Loris, I wish him only the best and he will find a club whenever – now or in the summer. And then from there he will go on, I’m very sure."

Poll : 0 votes