Ex-Liverpool star Lucas Leiva reacts with brilliant comment after Reds beat West Ham following bold prediction from Michail Antonio

Liverpool legend Lucas Leiva indirectly trolled striker Michail Antonio after the Reds defeated West Ham United 3-1 at Anfield earlier today (September 24).

Jurgen Klopp and Co. faced seventh-placed West Ham in their sixth Premier League game of the season. Despite both clubs making good starts to the season, Antonio made a bold prediction earlier this week.

The West Ham striker said (via ECHO):

"I am backing myself over Liverpool. You know what, I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. I'm putting it out there. I watched the game because it was before our game and Wolves could have run away with it! They had quite a few opportunities. We've got them this weekend and it's a six-pointer. We've got them!"

His comments came back to bite him as the Hammers were unable to cope with the home team. Mohamed Salah (16'), Darwin Nunez (60'), and Diogo Jota (85') scored one goal apiece as the Reds stormed to a comfortable win. Jarrod Bowen was able to reduce the deficit in the 42nd minute but it did little to affect the course of the game.

@liverpoolgoals, a popular Instagram page that boasts more than 1.1 million followers, took a cheeky dig at Antonio for his comments by posting:

"You good? @michailantonio We're in the title race if we keep playing football like this!"

Lucas Leiva replied with a hilarious comment:

"Unlucky"

Lucas Leiva left a hilarious comment

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister gives his verdict on Reds' win against West Ham

Liverpool's summer signing Alexis Mac Allister gave his verdict on the Reds' 3-1 win against West Ham United on Sunday. The 24-year-old played an integral role as the team's No. 6, brilliantly assisting Darwin Nunez in the second half to give his side a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

When asked if they deserved the win, Mac Allister said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Yes, as you said, maybe the first half was a bit tough. They did really well. But the second half we were the dominant team, so really happy with the performance and of course the result."

He added:

"We knew that they were going to play like this. They are a team that defend a lot and are very good in counter-attacks, so we scored the first goal but they got going. They are a very good side, a very tough team, but thank God we won it."

The Reds are now second in the league with 16 points having played six games, two points behind league leaders Manchester City. They have won five games and drawn one and will be aiming to continue their rich vein of form in the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp's side next face Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, September 27.