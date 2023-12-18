Ex-Liverpool star Luis Garcia names toughest away ground he ever played in 

Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has named Manchester United's Old Trafford as the toughest away ground he played in during his playing days.

Garcia, of course, spent three years on Merseyside before leaving for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2007. During that time, he got the opportunity to play at Old Trafford against Manchester United twice, but was on the losing end on both occasions.

Garcia recently sat down for a session involving rapid-fire questions, where he was asked to name the toughest away ground he played. The 45-year-old, who has played in some of the very best stadiums the sport has to offer, instantly replied, via GOAL India on Instagram:

"Old Trafford"

Garcia first played at Old Trafford just a few months after his move to England, featuring in a 2-1 league loss in the 2004-05 season. He played the full 90 minutes in that game, just like he did in his second and last appearance at the 'Theatre of Dreams', which came in the 2006-07 campaign.

Liverpool lost that match 2-0, and the season happened to be the Spaniard's last in England. Overall, he played five times against the Red Devils, winning just once, which came in a fifth-round FA Cup clash in the 2005-06 campaign.

Ex-Liverpool star Luis Garcia makes tough choice between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Luis Garcia is still connected to Liverpool, more than 16 years after leaving the club. He is often seen at promotional events donning their famous red kit and has also featured in their annual 'Legends' charity game.

Garcia was recently in Bangalore, and, as mentioned above, was part of a rapid-fire interview where he was asked several close-ended questions. One of the questions asked him to choose between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Having come through the ranks at Barcelona and sharing the same nationality as Guardiola, Garcia may have some affinity towards the Manchester City boss. After all, he named the former Barca head coach when asked which current manager he would want to play under.

But when asked to choose between Pep and Jurgen Klopp, Garcia picked the latter (via the aforementioned source). The two coaches share one of the most exciting managerial rivalries in world football, which dates back to their days in the Bundesliga.

Garcia never played under either manager but did share the pitch once with Guardiola at the senior level. The former Liverpool winger featured against Barcelona, his parent club, during his loan stint at Real Valladolid in the 1999-00 season. The Catalan giants won that LaLiga game 2-0 away from home, with Pep assisting Patrick Kluivert's opening goal.