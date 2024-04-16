Ex-Liverpool star Naby Keita reacts on social media after receiving suspension until the end of the season at new club Werder Bremen

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has vehemently defended himself on Instagram following his suspension for the rest of the season and a hefty fine by Werder Bremen.

Keita joined Bundesliga side Werden Bremen last summer as a free agent, following a five-year spell at Liverpool. The 29-year-old was expected to shine with the club's sporting director, Frank Baumann describing his acquisition as a 'no-brainer' (via Daily Mail).

However, the Guinea international has struggled to impress this season. He has missed a total of 13 games across all competitions due to illness, a muscle injury, and an adductor injury. He has been limited to just five appearances in total, playing just 106 minutes of football.

Keita controversially opted to leave his teammates and go home after finding out he wouldn't be making Werden Bremen's starting XI to face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, April 14. Leverkusen went on to win 5-0, securing Bundesliga glory in the process.

Bremen director Clemens Fritz said about Keita (via 90min):

"Naby's behaviour cannot be tolerated for us as a club. With this action, he let his team down in a tense sporting and personnel situation and placed himself above the team. We can't allow that. At this stage of the season we need full focus on the remaining games and a team that is very close together. There was therefore no alternative to our measures."

Keita will reportedly not be selected for any games for the rest of the season. He will also receive a fine and not be allowed to participate in team training or enter the dressing room.

Keita took to Instagram to respond:

"Ever since I arrived at this magnificent club, I have always shown my professionalism. I have always tried to help the club and the great supporters, especially during this time of poor results. Since the start of my career, I have never had problems with my discipline and have always shown an exemplary attitude. I will not accept any person trying to tarnish my image."

He continued:

"To the supporters, I have always worked hard in training to get the right result at the weekend. In training, I can only give my best."

Keita is currently contracted to Werder Bremen until the summer of 2026.

How did Naby Keita fare during his time at Liverpool?

Naby Keita joined Liverpool ahead of the 2018-19 season from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £52.75 million, donning Steven Gerrard's iconic No. 8 shirt. Let's take a look at what he achieved in his five years at Anfield:

Keita was plagued with multiple injuries during his time at Liverpool, missing a staggering total of 122 games across all competitions due to injury or illness. In his 129 games in total, he scored 11 goals and registered seven assists.

However, on a more positive note, Keita was able to secure seven trophies in total, including the 2019 UEFA Champions League and 2020 Premier League title. He left Liverpool as a free agent on May 17, 2023, upon the expiration of his contract.

