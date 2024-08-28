Ex-Liverpool star pushing Stefan Bajcetic to join Barcelona this summer: Reports

According to a report by ESPN's Samuel Marsden, Barcelona are being helped in their pursuit of Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic by Thiago Alcantara. The retired midfielder represented both clubs and seems to be trying to help both of his former clubs strike a deal.

The former Spain international played 100 times for the Catalan side, scoring 11 times and providing 20 assists after graduating from La Masia. He also made 98 appearances for the Merseyside-based club, scoring three times and providing six assists.

Barcelona are keen to recruit in the midfield after Marc Bernal suffered an Anterior Cruciate ligament injury in the Catalan club's last game against Rayo Vallecano. Bajcetic came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and has made 22 appearances for them, scoring one goal.

The 19-year-old could potentially make a fine addition to the Catalan club's midfield and secure regular first-team football at a crucial point in his development as a player. The midfielder has one cap for the Spain under-21 team and could be open to returning to his homeland for at least a loan stint.

Barcelona target Federico Chiesa's first words since reportedly joining Liverpool

Barcelona target Federico Chiesa has spoken after news of his move to Liverpool was reportedly confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Italian winger joins the English side for a reported £12.5 million from Juventus. The 26-year-old joins the English giants after three years with the Italian giants and will be expected to provide cover for the front line.

Speaking for the first time since the deal was reportedly agreed, Chiesa told journalists at Turin Airport where he was waiting to fly to Liverpool for his medical (via The Standard):

"I'm really happy and ready for this new adventure. I want to thank the Juventus fans, thanks for all the affection over the years, I'll keep you in my heart, thanks Juventus. I'm really, really happy, we can't wait, me and my family."

Barcelona will look at other targets available on the market, with the Catalan side keen to strengthen their team in a bid to regain their La Liga Crown from their eternal rivals Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's side have begun the new campaign finely, winning their opening three La Liga games on the bounce.

