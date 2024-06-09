Ex-Liverpool star says Arne Slot's training sessions are on par with that of Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum has lavished praise on new Reds boss Arne Slot, likening his training methods comparable to those used by Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho. The former Feyenoord boss was recently appointed manager at Anfield and will have to fill the massive bolts left behind by Klopp.

Anfield Icon Wijnaldum, however, believes that the club are in good hands and tips his compatriot to carry on the good work done by the legendary German manager. The midfielder played over 200 games for Klopp, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with him.

Speaking in an interview with Dutch outlet ADnl, the Al-Ettifaq midfielder tried to calm any nerves about the new manager in Liverpool, saying:

“At the beginning of this season I trained for a few days at Feyenoord and there I saw how Slot worked. That was of a very high level, I thought it was really great. I can compare it with Klopp and Mourinho and then I say that Slot is at the same level.”

Wijnaldum, the 33-year-old midfielder, has been included in the Dutch team heading to Euro 2024. He will hope to win the tournament and bring the trophy back to his nation for the first time since 1988.

Arne Slot, on the other hand, will hope he can deliver on the glowing review from the Liverpool Icon ahead of what could be a tough debut season in the Premier League.

Coached by Klopp and Mourinho, Liverpool icon Gini Wijnaldum set for Euro 2024

Liverpool icon Gini Wijnaldum has played under some of the best managers in the world, including Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp. His exposure to both seasoned winners should have given him an insight into what to expect from a manager hoping to succeed at the highest levels of the game.

The midfielder is 33-years-old and could be playing in his last tournament for the national team. The former Liverpool star has been to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Nations League, and Euro 2020, making nearly a century of appearances along the way.He will hope that his second appearance at the European championships for his country will do him and his nation proud when looked back on.

Whatever lessons Wijnaldum has learned in his career from his time with managers Klopp and Mourinho, he will hope he can use them here again. The Dutch are one of many good teams at Euro 2024 and he will hope his performances can stand out .