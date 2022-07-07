Ex-Liverpool star who wowed Sir Alex Ferguson admits he shouldn't have sealed Anfield exit

Former Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has claimed that he should have stayed at his former club Liverpool in the summer of 2012.

Adam, who is currently without a club after spending last season at Scottish side Dundee FC, joined the Reds from Blackpool in 2011. Kenny Dalglish, who was the manager at the time, had brought the player to Anfield in a deal worth up to £7.5 million.

Sky Sports Retro @SkySportsRetro Charlie Adam tells the story of his first meeting with Kenny Dalglish when he signed for Liverpool. Charlie Adam tells the story of his first meeting with Kenny Dalglish when he signed for Liverpool. https://t.co/Dn1iLgq3IQ

During the 2010/11 season, Adam shot to fame with his performances for Blackpool. He registered 12 goals and eight assists in the Premier League and even earned praise from former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

After a 3-2 victory for the Red Devils at Bloomfield Road in January 2011, Ferguson had said (via Liverpool Echo):

"We were deep in the mire in the first half. We just couldn't handle Charlie Adam's free-kicks and corners. We were all over the place. His corner kicks are worth £10 million in themselves. The boy is an incredible striker of the ball."

The 36-year-old, who has also played for Rangers and Reading during his career, spent just a single season at Anfield. He made 37 appearances for the Reds, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

During a Q&A with fans on Instagram (via Liverpool Echo), Adam revealed that he wished he had stayed at the Merseyside club. He said:

"Yes, I should have [stayed]. But going to Stoke... I had seven great years there."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Charlie Adam on a possible return to Liverpool in a coaching role: “I wanna keep playing as long as possible.



"Coaching can take you anywhere, so you can't rule anything out." Charlie Adam on a possible return to Liverpool in a coaching role: “I wanna keep playing as long as possible."Coaching can take you anywhere, so you can't rule anything out." https://t.co/7uXY0Q8bhr

Last season, Adam featured in 33 matches for Dundee FC, registering four goals and six assists along the way. The left-footed midfielder is currently on the lookout for a new club ahead of the upcoming season.

Charlie Adam reveals details about his Liverpool exit

After signing for Stoke in 2012, he opened up about his conversation with then-Reds manager Brendan Rodgers. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I went to see the manager [Brendan Rodgers] after being on the bench for the first couple of UEFA Europa League qualifiers because he had brought in Joe Allen, Lucas was coming back from injury, Stevie Gerrard is one of Liverpool’s greatest players, and Jonjo Shelvey was playing as well."

He continued:

"He said he saw me as a squad player. I respect the decision he made. He said I could look for a club and I did that. Kenny Dalglish was the greatest to play for Liverpool and Scotland, so for someone like that to sign me was an honour."

He added:

"I enjoyed my year there and I think it was successful. We got to a Carling Cup final which we won and an FA Cup final we lost. It’s a great place to play at."

