Ex-Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scores hat-trick on Al-Ahli debut

Former Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino's transition to Al-Ahli has been nothing short of sensational, as he scored three times in his Pro League debut against Al-Hazm.

A mere seven minutes into the match, the Brazilian headed in the first goal. This was followed by a deft tap-in off Riyad Mahrez's exquisite assist, taking Al-Ahli 2-0 up within the first 10 minutes. Firmino completed his hat-trick courtesy of a pinpoint cross from former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin, in the 72nd minute.

However, the Brazilian was far from alone in the spotlight, as the Saudi Pro League's opening day had a lot of European and South American star power. In Al-Ahli's glittering line-up, Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, and Allan Saint-Maximin enjoyed impressive debuts alongside the striker.

The attacking trio of Firmino, Mahrez, and Saint-Maximin forms an impressive forward line, with a flair and finesse that has already begun to show promise. Kessie's acquisition from Barcelona, viewed by many as a coup, has added some grit and quality to the midfield, while Roger Ibanez's move from Roma has solidified the defence.

Edouard Mendy was the once-shining Senegalese goalkeeper who weathered a rather woeful slump at Stamford Bridge while playing for Chelsea. He notably ended up getting pushed out of the starting lineup by Kepa Arrizabalaga, as he struggled with form, but in Saudi Arabia, he could bloom anew.

For Al-Ahli, this new season has dawned with a promise as dazzling as the stars in their line-up. The Saudi Arabian outfit are among the favourites for the SPL title this year, and with this cohort of summer signings, they have laid down an impressive marker.

Why did Roberto Firmino leave Liverpool?

Firmino's eight dazzling years on Merseyside will be etched in Liverpool's history, as he was a key component of a team that clinched both Premier League and Champions League titles.

Firmino's departure was not a sudden one, but rather a bittersweet parting of ways. The Brazilian's star dimmed with the rise of younger Liverpool players in the form of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo.

His own admission in an interview to the Independent revealed that he had accepted the changing tides: (via 90min):

"It is time, unfortunately. The cycle here is ended and I understand it is time to go."

Liverpool's affection for the Brazilian forward lingered till the end, with the club reportedly keen on extending his contract. Yet the desire for a new challenge called louder to him, and he is now sparkling in Saudi Arabia with a hat-trick on his debut.