Ex-Liverpool superstar linked with move to join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami: Reports

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is being touted for a move to join Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates in the MLS. The former Barcelona man is being considered for a role in the new-look Inter Miami team following his struggles in recent years.

Barcelona great Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and has quickly settled into life in the USA. The 36-year-old was pivotal as his new club ended the season quite strongly, even though an injury limited his involvement.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino was formerly of Barcelona and has managed to add a number of his former players to his roster in Miami. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined the club shortly after Messi did in the summer, which was a massive boost for the squad.

Inter Miami are not done with their recruitment of some of Europe's finest players of the last decade or so. They signed Liverpool great Luis Suarez last month, and are now targeting another former Liverpool star in Coutinho.

Now of Al-Duhail on loan from Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho has struggled to find his feet in the Qatar Stars League. The 31-year-old has four goals and an assist in nine appearances for the club since the start of the season.

Al-Duhail are not entirely satisfied with him, and may look to terminate his loan deal and send him back to Villa. If this does happen, Inter Miami will be prepared to swoop on the attacking midfielder to join their squad, as per Goal.

Coutinho is a transfer target for LA Galaxy, as well, as multiple sides are keeping tabs on his situation in Qatar. The former Liverpool man could be reunited with Lionel Messi, who he played with for three seasons at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi set to lead Barcelona, Liverpool players' reunion in Miami

In the immediate aftermath of Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami, speculation was rife about the additions the club would make. They did not disappoint, immediately signing Busquets and Alba, and adding Suarez last month.

The MLS side have added quality and experience in the shape of former Barcelona stars, and may now look to sign another former Liverpool man. This would mean that they have signed top stars from two of Europe's biggest sides, and immediately make them firm favorites in the MLS.

The 2024 season promises to be full of intrigue, and expectations are high for this Inter Miami team. If they manage to land Coutinho on top of what they have currently, they will be the strongest team in America.