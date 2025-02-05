Ex-Manchester United and Barcelona star Memphis Depay given suspended prison sentence for drunk driving offence: Reports

According to a report by RMC Sport, ex-Manchester United and Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has been handed a suspended prison sentence for drunk driving in Monaco. The Dutchman was pulled over last year on August 6 in the Principality at around 5:30 a.m. when he failed a breathalyzer test.

The forward had a reading of 1.01 mg of alcohol per litre of exhaled air or more than 2g of alcohol per litre of blood. Depay was handed a suspended jail sentence, a two-year ban from driving in the Principality, and a €2000 fine from the hearing he missed in the European state.

Depay currently plays for Corinthians in Brazil after successful stints with European giants Manchester United and Barcelona. He made 53 appearances, scoring seven and assisting four goals for the Red Devils. For La Blaugrana, Depay made 42 appearances, scoring 14 and assisting two for the side.

With the Red Devils, he won the Europa League, FA Cup, and League Cup, and later won the LaLiga crown and Spanish Super Cup with Barca.

“There are many [young talents in La Liga]. In the case of Barca, it is from La Masia, and with Madrid, it comes via the chequebook" - Former Barcelona and Manchester United star goes on anti-Real Madrid rant

In a recent interview, former Barcelona and Manchester United defender Gerard Pique has blasted Real Madrid for their tendency to spend their way out of trouble. The defender came through the La Masia youth ranks.

The defender made 616 appearances for the Catalan side. Speaking at a recent publicity event at the LaLiga headquarters, the former defender said (via Goal):

"It’s a smokescreen. They’ve been doing it for 120 years and when they lose they have to talk about something else. That’s the way referees are and that’s the way they’re going to be forever. They are going to be wrong or not. Whether there is VAR or not. Madrid have always done this media pressure thing."

“There are many [young talents in La Liga]. In the case of Barca, it is from La Masia, and with Madrid, it comes via the chequebook."

Pique played in many heated El Clasicos for Barca against Los Blancos.

