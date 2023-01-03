Ex-Manchester United defender set to join Luis Suarez at Gremio: Reports

Former Manchester United full-back Fabio da Silva is all set to join Luis Suarez in Gremio. The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order at his current club Nantes and is set to complete a move to his homeland.

Suarez recently joined the Brazilian side after his deal with boyhood club Nacional came to an end. He will now be joined by yet another former Premier League club.

Fabio was often a backup for his brother Rafael during his time at Old Trafford. Rafael currently plies his trade for Botafogo in Brazil.

Fabio made 56 appearances for Manchester United before his move to Middlesbrough. He has since represented clubs like Cardiff City and FC Nantes.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the 32-year-old is set to end his stay in France and is inching closer to a move to his home country. He is already in Brazil to complete his medical with Gremio.

Manchester United player Anthony Elanga spoke about improvements under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are set to play their first game of the year as they take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the ongoing Premier League.

Ahead of the clash, Elanga outlined the improvements the Red Devils have made under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman took over at the start of the season. Speaking to the club's media, Elanga said (via the Red Devils' official website):

“I feel like consistency in what we do, Mentally preparing for games, the day before games, the way we train. I feel like everyone's properly focused and buying into what the manager wants us to do and how he wants us to play and how he wants us to be on the pitch as a team: confident, on the front foot."

He continued:

“I feel like we're all buying into it. We're starting [to do this] - we won't get it overnight. It's something that takes time but I feel like we've done really well so far. Like I say, it's now about that consistency and keeping it up and hopefully, we keep it going for the rest of the season.”

Manchester United are currently placed fourth in the standings with 32 points from 16 games. They have played one game less than third-placed Newcastle United, who have 34 points under their belt.

