Ex-Manchester United manager who was ‘harshly treated’ at Old Trafford would want to replace Ruben Amorim, claims Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham, once a forward for Manchester United, has claimed that a former manager at the club, who was harshly treated, would want to replace Ruben Amorim at the helm, a report in Express suggests. Sheringham, who represented the Red Devils between 1997 and 2001, believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be eager to take charge of his former team again.

Notably, the Norwegian is currently the manager of Turkish club Besiktas. And if he pulls off a strong outcome in Turkey, the former English footballer thinks United might monitor the idea of hiring him again, considering the string of results in recent times.

He said in an interaction with CasinoHawks (via Express):

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought he was harshly treated when he got the sack and now Manchester United are still looking at the solution to get back to winning ways."

During his stay at Manchester United, although Solskjaer failed to win the Premier League, the fans witnessed the outfit finish within the top three positions twice. When he parted ways with the club in 2021, United found themselves seventh in the domestic top-tier competition of England.

As of now, the Old Trafford-based side sits in 14th place in the Premier League. With no chances of a top-five finish, the sole source of consolation may come in the form of the UEFA Europa League trophy if they manage to fight till the end.

However, amid Sheringham's claims, there are no rumours or even reports that claim INEOS could dismiss Ruben Amorim. The young Portuguese manager was hired after the club parted ways with Dutch manager Erik ten Hag mid-season.

Amorim is yet to show the masterclass he delivered for his former employers, Sporting at United. However, he is not completely at fault for that. During Erik ten Hag's regime, Manchester United hired players of his choice. The Dutchman's philosophy and playing style varied from what Amorim believes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's managerial term at Manchester United

In December 2018, after United parted ways with Jose Mourinho, they brought in the Norwegian as the caretaker manager. He was in charge for 19 games. Notably, the Red Devils won 14 of these fixtures and lost only thrice, sharing the spoils in the other two.

The team's sublime performance saw Solskjaer appointed as the manager in March 2019. In this tenure of 969 days, he managed the outfit for 149 games. He had a win percentage of almost 53% to boast about as the team won 78 fixtures during this period.

In his first season in charge (2019-20), Manchester United claimed the third spot in the Premier League. And in the following edition, they ended as the runners-up, second to city rivals Manchester City.

In 2021, his team also reached the finals of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost out to Villarreal in penalties.

