Ex-Manchester United midfielder spotted training with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been pictured training at the facilities of Lionel Messi's new club Inter Miami CF.

Lingard is currently a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Nottingham Forest. The Englishman received just 1,114 minutes of action across 20 appearances during the 2022-23 season. This includes just two minutes on the pitch in Forest's final 12 Premier League matches.

He recorded two goals and two assists, but that wasn't enough for Steve Cooper's side to give him another deal.

Jesse Lingard recently posted a video of him training in Inter Miami's facilities on his Instagram page (via Metro). However, there have been no concrete reports suggesting that he could join Lionel Messi at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

Lingard has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, which has attracted its fair share of European top-flight players this summer. In an interview with Sky Sports (via BeSoccer), the former Manchester United midfielder even indicated that he would be open to moving to the Middle East.

Lingard notably made 232 appearances for United between 2014 and 2022, contributing 35 goals and 21 assists before departing on a free transfer last summer.

Inter Miami have been linked with multiple players since signing Lionel Messi

Jesse Lingard is the latest name to be linked with Inter Miami CF after training at the team's facilities. The Herons have been extremely active in the transfer window this summer.

While their headline signing was Lionel Messi, the MLS side have also added Sergio Busquets, whose contract with Barcelona expired last month. They have also made former Mexico, Barcelona and Argentina boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino their new head coach.

The club have further been linked with the duo's former club teammate Jordi Alba, who has terminated his deal with the Blaugrana. Luis Suarez and Sergio Ramos are the other major names to have been linked with the ambitious project in Miami.

However, Alba and Ramos' futures remain up in the air, while Suarez is still contracted to Brazilian side Gremio until December 2024.

Inter Miami will hope these additions help them improve their position in the league. They are currently bottom of the MLS' Eastern Conference with a mere 16 points from 19 matches.

