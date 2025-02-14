Ex-Manchester United and Portugal star Nani snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Maradona and Pele to choose his favourite GOAT

Former Manchester United ace Nani has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to name Ronaldinho as his favorite GOAT. Nani recently took part in a 'winner stays on style' game on Instagram involving some of the best footballers in history.

The Portuguese icon was first given the option to choose between Neymar and Ronaldinho, and he opted for the latter. Nani maintained his choice when Zinedine Zidane came into the picture.

However, he took a lot of time once Ronaldo entered the fray. Nani shared the pitch 129 times with Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United and Portugal. They won 80 games and lost 22, contributing 14 goals together.

However, after thinking long and hard, Nani opted for Ronaldinho ahead of his former teammate. He took a split second when Lionel Messi's name came up next but retained his initial choice.

Nani remained steadfast in his decision for the rest of the game, choosing Ronaldinho ahead of Johan Cruyff, and Diego Maradona. The Portuguese also opted for the Barcelona icon over Sergio Ramos, Pele, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Muller.

Ronaldinho marked the start of Barcelona's golden era before Lionel Messi took over. Interestingly, the Brazilian faced Cristiano Ronaldo just twice in his career, as an AC Milan player, registering one win and one draw.

What has Angel Di Maria said about the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria believes Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to be born in the Lionel Messi era. The Benfica forward is one of the few footballers who have shared the pitch with both superstars in their careers.

Speaking to InfoBae, Di Maria hailed La Pulga as the GOAT.

“I'm not surprised, I was with him [Ronaldo] for four years. It was always like that. He always made those statements, he always tried to be the best, but well, he was born in a generation, just at a bad time, because another one was born who was touched by the magic wand [Messi],” said Di Maria.

He continued:

“The reality is shown in numbers. One has eight Ballons d'Or, the other five. There is a very big difference. Being a world champion is another very big difference, having two Copa Americas. For me, Leo [Messi] is the best in the world and the best in history, without a doubt.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires this summer, while Messi has also entered the final year of his deal with Inter Miami.

