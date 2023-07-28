Ex-Manchester United star banned from driving after giving cops fake name following offence

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has been banned from driving after giving a fake name and false address to police officials.

A car owned by the forward was caught speeding near his residence in Stretford, after which the player reportedly furnished false details (via Metro).

The Manchester Magistrates’ Court decided to fine Lingard a sum of £900 with a further £560 in costs after he pled guilty. He has been handed a six-month ban from sitting behind the wheel after having already committed two speeding offences.

However, the 30-year-old's legal representative Frank Rogers argued otherwise. While claiming that Lingard was not in Manchester when the speeding offence was committed in August 2022, he said(via Metro):

"He was at the time of the speeding offence living in rented accommodation in Nottingham, where he was then playing. The documents went out to his then permanent address, in Altrincham. Mr Lingard has accepted that the system in place at that time just was not good enough to protect him and deal with processing his mail.

"So when the speeding offence was committed in August last year in Stretford, Mr Lingard was in Nottingham. He was not the driver."

Rogers further said his client must have missed the letter requesting him to furnish the details of the driver, but Lingard himself wasn't in the car.

However, the police claim that they received a message stating that a man called George Bolt had been driving the car. But when contacted, the law enforcement personnel got no response, and the address provided under the name was that of a car park.

"I was trying to forget what was going on"- Jesse Lingard on his troubles at Manchester United

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest after Manchester United departure

Jesse Lingard revealed on The Diary of a CEO podcast of his troubles at Manchester United. He stated that he turned to alcohol to battle abuse from fans and his mother's issues with depression.

Lingard had a poor end to his career at Old Trafford. He managed to start just two games during his final season in Manchester.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"I was drinking before bed, having a nightcap."

"I look back now and think, 'what was I doing that for?' But I needed something to try and take the pain away and put me at ease somehow."

The 30-year-old said he was shown more love by Nottingham Forest's owner and management, due to which he preferred to move there on a free transfer in 2022 instead of a stint abroad.