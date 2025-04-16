Ex-Manchester United star confirms plans to have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other soon

Ex-Manchester United star Carlos Tevez has revealed he intends to set up a match between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Argentine star is one of two players to share the pitch with both legendary forwards during his playing career, playing alongside Ronaldo for the Red Devils and Messi for La Albiceleste.

In a recent interview with Olgaenvivo, Tevez revealed he hoped to bring the legendary pair together for his farewell match, saying:

"Yes, I’ll definitely do my farewell match. We just need to find the right time. I want to bring Cristiano and Messi together.”

Tevez joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United during his two-year loan spell with the English giants between 2007 and 2009. The pair played 4998 minutes across 80 games together, combining for eight goals and averaging 2.33 points per game to win one UEFA Champions League, two EPL titles, and one League Cup.

Tevez shared the pitch with Lionel Messi for 2572 minutes across 47 games for the Argentina national team. The pair failed to win any silverware for their nation together but combined for 10 goals, averaging 1.87 points per game.

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the greatest players in football history. During their prime, they won 13 Ballon d'Or awards.

When Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate

In 2015, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson gave his opinion on the debate about the greatest player of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. The Scottish manager hailed both players for their legendary abilities but leaned towards the Portuguese superstar he managed during his time with the Red Devils.

In an interview at the time with the Manchester Evening News, the Old Trafford legend said via sportBIBLE:

"People say who is the best player in the world? And plenty of people quite rightly say Messi - you can't dispute that opinion. But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers, anyone, and score a hat-trick in a game. I'm not sure Messi could do it. Ronaldo's got two feet, he's quick, great in the air, he's brave - Messi's brave, of course. I think Messi's a Barcelona player."

The debate over the greatest player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has raged for over a decade, thanks to the pair's unrivaled achievements in the sport. The pair have won every prize in European club football on multiple occasions and have inspired millions across the planet in the process.

