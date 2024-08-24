Ex-Manchester United star Danny Welbeck sets impressive record after scoring against former club as Red Devils suffer 2-1 loss against Brighton

Danny Welbeck came back to haunt his former club, Manchester United, by scoring his 100th career goal against Erik Ten Hag's side. Brighton & Hove Albion made it two wins out of two with a 2-1 victory against the Red Devils today (August 24).

Welbeck, 33, netted the opener in the 32nd minute at the Amex to hit 100 goals at club level. It was also the seventh goal in 17 games he's bagged against United, a thorn in his former employers' side.

The former England international continues to roll back the years with the Seagulls after arriving four years ago. He started his career in Manchester United's youth academy before making the step up to Sir Alex Ferguson's senior team.

Welbeck made 142 appearances for the Red Devils, posting 29 goals and 17 assists. He permanently left the club in September 2014, joining Arsenal in a £16 million deal.

The former Manchester United academy graduate's goal was vital as it helped Brighton on their way to victory. Amad Diallo hit back with a deflected strike in the 60th minute, but Joao Pedro nicked it at the death with a 90+5th-minute header.

Welbeck has made a superb start to the season with two goals and one assist in two games. New Seagulls manager Fabian Hürzeler is two years younger but is getting the best out of the veteran striker.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson wouldn't have sold Danny Welbeck

Bobby Robson (right) was surprised by Danny Welbeck's departure (Image - Getty)

Welbeck's Manchester United departure took many by surprise, given the club's constant use of youth. He was another of a long list of Red Devils talents who'd risen through the youth ranks.

It was a busy summer transfer window for United in 2014 as they underwent a rebuild. Several big names arrived, including Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria.

Bryan Robson was pleased with most of the club's business but raised concerns about selling Welbeck to Arsenal. Their former captain said at the time (via The Mirror):

"I was watching the last week of the transfer window and I thought, ‘I like the look of that and I really like that’ [United spent £151.3m this summer on Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Angel Di Maria, Daley Blind and Radamel Falcao]. And then, at the last minute, Danny went to Arsenal and I thought ‘that’s the one move I wouldn’t have done’."

Welbeck went on to encounter a topsy-turvy spell at Arsenal, but many ponder how the Red Devils would have fared if he'd have stayed. Falcao flopped while then-manager Louis van Gaal froze out Robin van Persie.

