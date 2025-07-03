Ex-Manchester United star David De Gea sums up tragic death of Liverpool ace Diogo Jota with 5-word message on Instagram

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea posted an Instagram story following the tragic death of Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota. The Portuguese star and his brother, Andre, died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain.

This shocking moment took place less than two weeks after Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. Along with the entire football universe, De Gea has also shared his thoughts on the incident.

Describing the tragic nature of what happened, he posted a picture of the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man and wrote in the caption:

"Sometimes life is very cruel."

Jota not only tied the knot just a week or so ago, but also ended a rather successful campaign with Liverpool. He, along with his teammates, managed to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first year in Merseyside.

Jota joined the Reds in the summer of 2020 from Wolves and went on to make 182 appearances across competitions, bagging 65 goals and 26 assists. He won the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup once each, among other honors, with the Merseysiders.

Jota was also an accomplished international star who made 49 appearances across competitions for Portugal. He won the UEFA Nations League twice with his country.

Portuguese Football Federation President reacts to Liverpool star Diogo Jota's tragic death

The footballing world continues to share their thoughts and prayers following the tragic death of Liverpool's Diogo Jota. The Portuguese Football Federation President has now released his statement on the matter.

He confirmed that a minute's silence will be observed during Portugal's women's European Championship against Spain on Thursday, July 03. A part of the statement read (via BBC Sport):

"The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, this early morning, in Spain."

"Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 international appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself."

He added:

"I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and Andre Silva, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where, respectively, they played their football."

Liverpool also took to their social media channels to announce the passing of Jota. They have vowed to support the friends and family of the player and his brother during this phase.

