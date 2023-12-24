Ex-Manchester United star explains the reasons for his poor goalscoring output during his time at the Old Trafford club

Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has criticized Erik ten Hag's management for his lackluster attacking output during his spell at the club last season.

After completing a loan spell at Besiktas from Burnley in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign, Weghorst joined the ranks at Old Trafford on loan in January. The striker was signed after Cristiano Ronaldo's less-than-amicable departure from the club mid-season.

Touching on his time at the club, he said (via The Peoples Person):

“They were super successful months in which we hardly lost. I was also very important for the team, as both a focal point of play and the hard-working link between midfield and attack. Only my goals were lagging behind. That gnawed at me and was the reason why I lost my starting place.”

"The Premier League is by far the toughest league in the world, with the best defenders. But we were rarely the dominant side creating chances. And the way we played was also different from what I was used to.”

He added:

“‘In Germany and Turkey, the teams always played for me. I was the end of the line, while at United I mainly had to ensure that others could excel. I think I managed that very well. But whichever way you look at it, I would have liked to score much more often.”

The Netherlands international failed to rack up the numbers in front of goal for the Red Devils. During his stint, he only scored two goals in 31 appearances across competitions for Manchester United.

"It doesn’t surprise me at all" - Gary Neville slams 'inconsistent' Manchester United after West Ham defeat

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has slammed his former club after their 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (23 December). The Red Devils endured their eighth league loss of the season after Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus netted once each for the Hammers.

Neville was unforgiving of the club's performance this weekend as he criticized their inconsistency this campaign. The pundit told Sky Sports (as quoted by Stretty News):

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. What we’re seeing from this team, under any manager in the last seven or eight years, is pretty much the same. You can’t trust them, they will let you down."

"They give you a glimmer of hope and then they go and lose a game they shouldn’t lose. We’re watching an inconsistent bunch. Inconsistency is a really bad trait, in all walks of life.”

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, eight points behind from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here