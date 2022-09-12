Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard links up with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez at tattoo parlor

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard and Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez were pictured together at a tattoo parlor in Manchester.

Both players found some time off from football after the Premier League fixtures were postponed following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Both Lingard and Nunez got inked at the Artemis Tattoo Studio in Manchester (via The Sun).

According to the aforementioned source, the Artemis Tattoo Studio is one of the former Manchester United star's favorite tattoo parlors in the country. Lingard generally gets a new tattoo using the services provided by tattoo artist Dale McGovern.

Lingard, who now plays for Nottingham Forest, ran into Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez. Like Lingard, the Uruguayan forward is also fond of getting his body inked from time to time.

Darwin Nunez has numerous tattoos on his body and had come to the tattoo parlor to get a new one on his right leg. The pair then clicked a photograph together with Dale McGovern and another tattoo artist named Nacho.

CornishKopiteJ4T97 🇺🇦 @ShaneMeneer Nunez with Lingard at a tattoo parlor. Nunez with Lingard at a tattoo parlor. https://t.co/Df6qmx3h1R

Both Jesse Lingard and Darwin Nunez were on the move in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. Lingard's contract at Manchester United expired and the Englishman decided to join newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

Darwin Nunez, on the other hand, was Liverpool's marquee signing in the summer transfer window. The Uruguayan international arrived at Anfield from Portuguese side SL Benfica for an initial fee of around £64 million. The add-ons, however, could take the fee to close to £85 million which will make him the most expensive player in the club's history.

Both Nunez and Lingard have struggled to get used to their new surroundings so far this season. Lingard has so far played five times for Forest and is yet to score or assist a goal for his new club.

Darwin Nunez, on the other hand, has already scored twice for Liverpool. The forward, however, saw a straight red card following a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Manchester United are currently ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League standings

Manchester United had lost their opening two games in the league but have recovered by winning the next four games on the bounce. As things stand, the Red Devils are fifth in the standings, having accumulated 12 points from six games.

Manchester United are currently three points clear of Liverpool in the standings. Jurgen Klopp's side are seventh in the standings, having amassed just nine points.

It is worth mentioning that United secured a 2-1 victory over the Reds last month at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were the goalscorers on that occasion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy