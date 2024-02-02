Ex-Manchester United star says he 'would have been among the 20 best midfielders in the world' if he had 5 percent of Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has recalled the time he spent with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Brazilian said he would have been among the best midfielders in the world with a fraction of Ronaldo's mentality.

Anderson joined the Red Devils in 2007 from FC Porto. A winner of the European Golden Boy Award, Anderson had massive potential. The ex-midfielder has now revealed that Ronaldo took him under his wings at United, and he and Nani used to live in the Portuguese superstar's house (via The Sun):

"Nani and I lived at Cristiano Ronaldo's house for almost a year. Training was at 9:30, but sometimes we had to go at 6:30, because Ronaldo was at the club, and we went with him. Nani and I, we slept there on the stretchers and waited, because his work had to start."

Anderson added:

"As soon as I arrived in Manchester I went to Cristiano's house. I appreciated it very much. He adopted me. Nani and I lived in CR7's house for almost a year. We left because we wanted to leave. For him, we would have stayed there. We didn't spend anything."

Further speaking about Ronaldo's hospitality, Anderson added:

"Cristiano took us to training, fed us and had a cook for us. There was a swimming pool inside and outside the house, a jacuzzi, a tennis court."

The Brazilian then added that with a fraction of Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality, he would have been among the very best in the world. Anderson said:

"If I had five per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality, I would have been among the 20 best midfielders of that moment. Something very Brazilian… to think that we have already won everything and that everything is resolved. Not wanting something a little more."

Andeson made 181 appearances for Manchester United, winning four Premier League titles, the League Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League. He retired at the tender age of 31 in 2019.

Anderson reflects on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a fairy-tale start to his second Manchester United spell, scoring a brace against Newcastle United before being relegated to a squad player.

That didn't sit well with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and an explosive interview with Piers Morgan proved to be the final straw that broke the camel's back. Ronaldo left his boyhood club via mutual termination of his contract in late 2022.

Anderson has shared his take on the matter, saying (via CristianoXtra on X):

“When Cristiano comes back, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. Protect him. Currently, he has 50 goals. There are those who say: “Oh, but he is in Saudi Arabia,” but he scored 50 goals."

Anderson added that a clinical attacker like Ronaldo causes oppositions to tremble, something Manchester United are missing at the moment:

“Ronaldo arrived at a time when United were being built, and they told him: “Get out of there.” "He scored 25 goals and then he left, something was wrong.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn 39 on February 5. The Portugal captain, though, scored 54 goals for club and country in 2023, the most by any player.

