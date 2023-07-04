Ex-Manchester United Women's star Alessia Russo joins Arsenal for free after contract expiry

Women's Super League (WSL) star Alessia Russo has completed a move from Manchester United to Arsenal on a free transfer. The Red Devils rejected a world record bid for the player in January.

The 24-year-old has now completed a free transfer. Russo had a productive campaign for the Manchester club this past season, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in 20 games across competitions.

Russo has so far represented England's women's team 17 times in her career, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists. Speaking about her transfer, Russo said (via The Guardian):

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going. I want to win trophies – as does everyone in this club. I can’t wait to get stuck in and grow as a player – it’s a new challenge and a new environment.”

Arsenal's women's team's coach, Jonas Eidevall, meanwhile, said about the player's move from Manchester United (via The Guardian):

“Alessia is one of the best forwards in the world and has significant potential to continue growing and improving. She has a proven track record of scoring goals in the WSL and at international level and we believe she will be a quality addition to our forward line, so we’re all delighted to have brought her to the club.”

It will be interesting to see how the 24-year-old will perform for her new club Arsenal.

Alessia Russo outlines her aims for the season after moving to Arsenal from Manchester United

Alessia Russo is looking forward to getting going at Arsenal after her move from Manchester United. The 24-year-old forward outlined his aim for the season with the Gunners.

Russo is considered one of the most clinical finishers in the WSL. She will also play in the Champions League next season with the Gunners. Speaking about the move, Russo said (via Arsenal's website):

"I want to win trophies, as does everyone in this club. So, I can't wait to get stuck in with that and just grow as a player. It's a new challenge, a new environment. Meet new people, make new friends but yeah, hopefully get some silverware, too."

Apart from the upcoming season, Russo is also preparing for the FIFA Women's World Cup, which is set to take place from July 20-August 20, 2023. Russo is expected to be an important part of the England team for the tournament.

