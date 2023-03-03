Ex-member slams FIFA over ‘baffling’ decision to appoint former Victoria’s Secret supermodel as global fan ambassador

FIFA have ruffled feathers with their recent decision to name Adriana Lima as their first global fan ambassador, a mere five months before the Women's World Cup. Critics have blasted the move as 'tone deaf', with former FIFA council member and Australia vice-captain Moya Dodd leading the charge.

Dodd is a lawyer and former FIFA executive committee member, who played for the Socceroos in the inaugural Women's World Cup. She was quick to criticize the message the new appointment sends to female athletes globally and wrote on Twitter (via Mirror):

"Seriously, is this the fan engagement ambassador we need as the [Women's World Cup] approaches? When a girl plays football, the world sees her differently. Instead of being complimented on her nice looks or her pretty dress, she is valued for her game-saving tackles and brilliant goal-scoring."

Dodd continued:

"She's admired for what she can do, rather than how she looks, putting her on a more equal footing with her brothers in a way that can alter the whole trajectory of her life's ambitions. In a FIFA World Cup year, that's the message that should be ringing loud and true around the world. Where a supermodel fits into this is truly baffling."

The governing body is also facing backlash over Saudi Arabia potentially sponsoring the tournament, with concerns raised over the country's record on women's rights.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the decision, citing Lima's passion for the sport. The supermodel, who has no professional background in football, is a former Victoria's Secret angel. Infantino believes she can serve as an 'excellent link' between FIFA and its fans worldwide.

Women Sport Australia has also joined in the chorus, calling Lima's appointment 'unnecessary'. They also questioned why the football governing body hadn't considered top female players for the role of ambassadors instead of supermodels.

Women Sport Australia's president Gen Dohrmann said (via Mirror):

"It’s definitely a different approach to the men’s game. You would see Cristiano Ronaldo as the poster boy of the men’s World Cup, so why do we need a supermodel when we could choose Meg Rapinoe, or Sam Kerr, or someone who has international accolades in the sport we are actually promoting? That is the type of role model that should be at the front of this campaign."

As the Women's World Cup draws near, it will be interesting to see how this appointment will be received by fans and female athletes alike.

