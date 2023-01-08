Ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll claims FIFA World Cup stars slid into her DMs before games against her country

Ivana Knoll, a former Miss Croatia, gained widespread attention at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar for her glamorous outfits that displayed Croatia's colors. Despite facing criticism for her revealing clothing, football players at the tournament seemed to have no problem with her. They, according to her, sent messages to Knoll, expressing interest in her.

During an interview with Barstool Sports, Knoll mentioned that she received a large number of messages from footballers during the FIFA World Cup. When asked if any of these messages were sent while she was wearing attention-grabbing outfits, she said (via Daily Star):

"Yes! I remember a few players messaging - How are you, blah blah blah."

SPORTbible @sportbible Croatia are still in the World Cup - which means so is the former Miss Croatia, Ivana Knoll! Croatia are still in the World Cup - which means so is the former Miss Croatia, Ivana Knoll! 😂🇭🇷 https://t.co/72BleEXoPn

Although Knoll did not disclose the names of the players who contacted her, she did mention that some of them played for teams that ended up losing to Croatia in the tournament. According to her, some of these players reached out to apologize for defeating her country before the match even happened:

"Some of the players would say - sorry for tomorrow before the game... I would not respond until they lost!"

SPORTbible @sportbible Drake x Ex-Miss Croatia, Ivana Knoll Drake x Ex-Miss Croatia, Ivana Knoll 👀😅 https://t.co/tINab2RIRi

After the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, Knoll experienced a surge in popularity and has been busy travelling in New York. The stunning model recently attended a party in Miami hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio, where she was seen spending time with rapper Drake.

Eminem turned down $8 million offer to perform at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

American hip-hop star Eminem was offered a large sum of money to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But he turned down the opportunity, according to 50 Cent. The offer came after a successful performance by him at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

In an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood (via HipHop DX), 50 Cent revealed:

“Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about the World Cup. They had a budget of $9million for it. So they was gonna give — I would have took one big. Then the other eight would have been for Em.”

50 Cent called Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, to discuss the offer, but it was ultimately declined:

“I called and spoke to Paul and everybody around him. They was like, ‘He’s not gonna do it.'”

