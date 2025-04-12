Ex-MLS star Alejandro Moreno comments on if Lionel Messi will remain a starter for Argentina in 2026 World Cup if he extends Inter Miami contract

Former Columbus Crew forward Alejandro Moreno reckons Lionel Messi will remain a starter for Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as long as he remains fit. His comments arrive following rumors of Messi signing a new one-year deal with MLS side Inter Miami.

Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, penning a two-and-a-half-year deal. The Argentine ace has flourished for the club ever since, garnering 42 goals and 21 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

The 37-year-old is reportedly in advanced talks to extend his contract with the Herons by another year. This would see Messi remain at the club in the United States until the end of 2026, where the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to take place between June 11 and July 19.

During a segment on ESPN FC's YouTube channel, Moreno was asked if Messi would continue to be a starter for Argentina amid his Inter Miami contract renewal. The former responded:

"Well depends on his fitness if he is fit and if he's ready to go and fitness has been a concern and health has been a concern when it comes to Lionel Messi as of late. I believe that he will start because he gives Argentina that little bit of magic that it may be required in order for Argentina to advance in the latter stages of the competition. I still think he has that in his game. Argentina will be competitive regardless. They'll be, I think magically competitive if Messi is on the field. I find it really interesting this report close to a contract extension as if there's any doubt that it is up to Messi."

He added:

"It is up to Messi whether he wants to play or not. Inter Miami are begging and MLS are begging Leo, Leo, Leo, one more year, one more, come on Leo. If he's having fun, if he's enjoying himself and obviously he is, and if he's fit, and feeling good, and his knees are holding up, and his back is holding up, and all the niggly injuries are holding up, then he will play. But that is entirely up to Lionel Messi. It has nothing to do with Inter Miami or nothing to do with Major League Soccer. It will be Lionel Messi who will decide if he'll play or not."

Lionel Messi guided Argentina to glory during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Ball in the process. Unfortunately, he has suffered various muscular injuries since then, missing a total of 29 games across all competitions for club and country. The Inter Miami icon will be hoping to remain fit ahead of the World Cup next year.

Taking a look at Lionel Messi's impact for Argentina since the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi led Argentina from the front, scoring seven goals and registering three assists during their iconic 2022 FIFA World Cup win. While he has yet to confirm his participation for next year's edition, many fans expect him to do so, given his recent form for club and country.

When fit, Messi has continued to perform at a high level for La Albiceleste. He has accumulated 14 goals and six assists in 19 appearances across all competitions since the 2022 World Cup, helping them win the 2024 Copa America.

Lionel Messi's Argentina also qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the recent international break. They are currently at the top of the CONCACAF standings with 31 points from 14 games.

