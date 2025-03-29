Ex-MLS star Anders Limpar names the one person who can make Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to join Lionel Messi happen this summer

Former MLS midfielder Anders Limpar has called on Inter Miami to sign Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex-Sweden international believes that the club's co-owner David Beckham is the only person who could make the sensational transfer happen.

Ronaldo is in the final months of his contract at Al-Nassr. The 40-year-old is expected to pen a contract extension, but failure to do so will result in him becoming a free agent in the summer.

Limpar recently urged the Herons to consider a move for Ronaldo to play alongside Lionel Messi. He said (via Mirror):

"Lionel Messi is there now and can you imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo joined him? Why not? It would be the icing on the cake and imagine they played together, it would be simply unbelievable."

The former Colorado Rapids midfielder then named Inter Miami's co-owner Beckham as the only person who could bring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the MLS.

"I think there is only one person who can make that happen and that is David Beckham," Limpar added.

Beckham played an important role in Messi's transfer to Inter Miami in 2023. The former Manchester United star has also recruited Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba to the Florida-based club.

Limpar's comments about the Herons signing Cristiano Ronaldo come amid a recent report by talkSPORT (via GOAL) that stated the Portuguese star could link up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in the summer. However, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has debunked such reports.

When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the Saudi Pro League was better than the MLS

During an interview with El Chiringuito in February, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that the Saudi Pro League is better than the MLS. The Al-Nassr superstar stated that people look down on the Saudi League and rate the MLS higher, which is a false judgment.

"People talk too much and give opinions without knowing. That’s normal. Sometimes I feel bad because the reality is completely different when people talk about Saudi Arabia and when they talk about the United States, for example," Ronaldo said (via Mirror).

When asked if the Saudi Pro League was better than the MLS, Ronaldo replied:

"Obviously, obviously, obviously. But because it’s Saudi Arabia, people look down on it a bit more. But I also know that the people who talk don’t know what they’re saying."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 on a free transfer after his contract at Manchester United was mutually terminated. He has recorded 86 goals and 19 assists in 97 appearances for the Knights of Najd.

